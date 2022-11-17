Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Down 12.4% in October

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 10,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI stock remained flat at $8.93 during trading on Wednesday. 3,620,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,665. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 111.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 106,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.