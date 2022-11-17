Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Novartis by 15.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 21.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $239,000. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.45. 16,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.10. The firm has a market cap of $182.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis Profile

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

