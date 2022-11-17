Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 100 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 379.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $25.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,501.00. 362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,272. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,839.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,543.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1,464.93.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

