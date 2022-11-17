Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,319 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. HSBC started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Trading Down 3.7 %

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.57. 990,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,224,968. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.