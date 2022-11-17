Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 710.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 53,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE AB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.71. The company had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,562. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average of $40.40. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.31.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

AllianceBernstein Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.