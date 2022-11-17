Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Takes $125,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,950 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,548 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,446,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107,372 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $7,657,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,806,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $338,550,000 after buying an additional 222,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Insider Activity

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FCX traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,072,076. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

