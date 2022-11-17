Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Takes $131,000 Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Grifols by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,005 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Grifols by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,089,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,065 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Grifols by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,857,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,737,000 after purchasing an additional 871,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after buying an additional 32,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 30.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,506,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,276,000 after buying an additional 591,834 shares during the period. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GRFS traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.54. 4,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43.
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
