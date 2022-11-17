Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Takes $181,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 64.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.72.

Linde Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LIN traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $329.14. 6,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,698. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.46 and its 200-day moving average is $296.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.