Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.23.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 3.0 %

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.03. 37,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average of $59.14. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

