Aleph Zero Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $161.93 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00005248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aleph Zero has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $161.93 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 185,647,773 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

