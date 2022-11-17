Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,200 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 192,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.8 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alexander’s to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alexander’s

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 7,267.6% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,137,385 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,669,000 after purchasing an additional 111,306 shares during the last quarter. Lasry Marc purchased a new stake in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,903,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Alexander’s by 36.1% in the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 68,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 115.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the period.

Alexander’s Price Performance

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

Shares of ALX traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.60. 116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 10.79. Alexander’s has a 1-year low of $200.96 and a 1-year high of $275.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.29 and a 200-day moving average of $232.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

About Alexander’s

(Get Rating)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.