Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,200 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 192,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.8 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ALX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alexander’s to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 7,267.6% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,137,385 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,669,000 after purchasing an additional 111,306 shares during the last quarter. Lasry Marc purchased a new stake in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,903,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Alexander’s by 36.1% in the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 68,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 115.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the period.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.
