Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $17.50.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AQN. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.25 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.47.

AQN opened at $7.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,507,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,453,000 after buying an additional 3,775,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,550 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 237.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,369,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,575,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,249,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

