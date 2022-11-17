Algorand 1-Day Volume Hits $133.98 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and $133.98 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00077829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00059750 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000414 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022630 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000255 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,327,469,378 coins and its circulating supply is 7,105,247,956 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

