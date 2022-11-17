Align Technology (ALGN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN):

10/27/2022 – Align Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $250.00 to $165.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Align Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $402.00 to $314.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Align Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $265.00.

10/27/2022 – Align Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $260.00.

10/27/2022 – Align Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $230.00.

10/13/2022 – Align Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Align Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Align Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $375.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $201.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $698.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.99.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Align Technology by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

