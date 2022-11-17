Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.33) Per Share

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Alimera Sciences in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.33) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.85). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimera Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $7.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

