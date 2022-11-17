Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.13 and last traded at $23.07. Approximately 2,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,183,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Alkermes Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.45 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,494,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,882,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 1,265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,175,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,504 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,026,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Stories

