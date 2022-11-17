Alliance Global Partners Lowers BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Price Target to $6.00

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 226.09% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Dawson James lowered shares of BioCardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
NASDAQ:BCDA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,821. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.14. BioCardia has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.85.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCardia by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 238,554 shares during the period. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 18.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.
