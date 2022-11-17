Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,181,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,648 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Deutsche Bank AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,583,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $99.32. The company had a trading volume of 957,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,488,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.70 and its 200-day moving average is $108.65. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

