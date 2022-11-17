Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 10,100 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 6,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $165,940 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.00%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 338.89%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

