Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 41,297 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2,111.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,297 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 88.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $225,747,000 after purchasing an additional 788,270 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $568,233,000 after purchasing an additional 735,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,534,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $744,735,000 after purchasing an additional 676,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $105.23 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $177.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

