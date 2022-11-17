Alps Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,002,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,716,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,103,839,000 after acquiring an additional 273,617 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $114.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $123.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $215.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.86 and its 200 day moving average is $117.06.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

