Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 116.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,920,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,691,932,000 after buying an additional 1,077,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,033,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after buying an additional 203,515 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.77. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Garmin

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,589 shares of company stock worth $2,662,269. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.