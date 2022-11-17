Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 116.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,920,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,691,932,000 after buying an additional 1,077,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,033,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after buying an additional 203,515 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of GRMN stock opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.77. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.97.
In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,589 shares of company stock worth $2,662,269. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
