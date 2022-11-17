Alps Advisors Inc. Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 323.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,666 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 412.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $50.42 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $272.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average is $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.59.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $186,662.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,487.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.