Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1,133.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,749 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.84.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

