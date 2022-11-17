Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 38,859 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 722.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,859 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Bunge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bunge by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,059,000 after purchasing an additional 249,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Bunge by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,120,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,575,000 after purchasing an additional 105,605 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bunge Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Bunge stock opened at $99.41 on Thursday. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.75. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 25.43%.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.