Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,638 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 146,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 108,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at about $49,995,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 44.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 45,566 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 0.4 %

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.