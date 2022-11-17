Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 61,500 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,500 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $108,346,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,348,000 after purchasing an additional 365,028 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,200,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,115.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 109,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $42.69 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

