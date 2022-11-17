Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 69,164 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 950,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,164 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stem were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stem by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Stem by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,436,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 58,760 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Stem by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stem by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Stem stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22.

Several analysts have commented on STEM shares. Guggenheim set a $17.00 price target on shares of Stem in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

In related news, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,289,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,267,726.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stem news, insider Kim Homenock sold 26,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $455,269.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,289,849 shares in the company, valued at $70,267,726.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,342 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,862 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

