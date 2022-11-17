Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells $2,894,012.55 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $2,894,012.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Altair Engineering Trading Down 2.7 %

Altair Engineering stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.79. 1,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,651. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $80.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALTR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Altair Engineering

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,300,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $488,250,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,495 shares of the software’s stock valued at $215,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,429,397 shares of the software’s stock valued at $106,842,000 after acquiring an additional 312,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock valued at $79,104,000 after acquiring an additional 244,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

