Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 247,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Alterity Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Alterity Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Alterity Therapeutics stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

