Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $19.01 on Monday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 million, a PE ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.