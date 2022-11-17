Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $43.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,266,884. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.94. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

