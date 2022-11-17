Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Short Interest Update

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.69. 213,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,440. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 219,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,105,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,136,000 after purchasing an additional 291,408 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 725,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

