American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) PT Lowered to C$2.75

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$2.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.75 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.15.

Shares of AHOTF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,557. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $3.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

