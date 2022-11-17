Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Amkor Technology has a payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amkor Technology to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMKR traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.31. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth about $402,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth about $330,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth about $232,000. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

