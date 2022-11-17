Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Short Interest Up 7.2% in October

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 218,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.7 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANRGF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Anaergia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$30.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

ANRGF stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08. Anaergia has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $17.53.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

