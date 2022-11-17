Analysts’ Downgrades for November 17th (AAP, ANHGY, AVAH, AWCMY, BFLBY, BOZTY, CADE, CRM, DGX, DSGX)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, November 17th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $161.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $216.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Mediclinic International (OTC:ANHGY)

was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.50.

Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a buy rating.

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $125.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $145.00.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Fuller, Smith & Turner (OTC:FTUAF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $7.75 target price on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $245.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $275.00.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Lectra (OTC:LCTSF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $230.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $305.00.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating. They currently have $245.00 price target on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) was downgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ON (NYSE:ONON) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair to a hold rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $79.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $81.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 2,100 ($24.68) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,950 ($22.91).

Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $110.00 target price on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $165.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $190.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $144.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $183.00.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

