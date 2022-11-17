Analysts Offer Predictions for Acasti Pharma Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acasti Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Acasti Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Acasti Pharma Stock Performance

ACST opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Acasti Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acasti Pharma

About Acasti Pharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Acasti Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACST Get Rating ) by 174.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company's stock.



Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.



