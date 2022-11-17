Analysts Offer Predictions for Lumos Pharma, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn ($3.46) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.74). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lumos Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.82) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($4.02) EPS.

LUMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday.

LUMO opened at $4.86 on Thursday. Lumos Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

