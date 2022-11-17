Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 17th (BBD.B, EXE, FL, HOT.UN, HR.UN, MCLD, MRU, NFI, NWH.UN, NXR.UN)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 17th:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$36.00 to C$55.00.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL)

had its price target cut by Cormark from C$4.50 to C$4.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.75.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$16.25.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$15.50.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$126.50.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$136.00 to C$145.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$126.00 to C$130.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

mCloud Technologies (TSE:MCLD) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$6.00 to C$3.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$79.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$71.00 to C$72.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$82.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$76.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$75.00 to C$79.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$76.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$10.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.50 to C$11.00.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.25 to C$11.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$1.50.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.75 to C$4.00.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$4.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.75 to C$4.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$14.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.50 to C$36.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$41.50 to C$45.50.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$56.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from €66.00 ($68.04) to €61.50 ($63.40).

