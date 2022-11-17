Analysts Set Expectations for Equillium, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equillium in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.93). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equillium’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Get Equillium alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Equillium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Equillium Price Performance

Shares of EQ opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.13. Equillium has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01).

Institutional Trading of Equillium

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the 1st quarter valued at $1,771,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,009,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equillium by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 272,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equillium by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equillium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.