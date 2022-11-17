Analysts Set NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Price Target at $4,582.00

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,646.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

NVR opened at $4,470.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,150.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,222.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. NVR has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 65.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,391,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of NVR by 90.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

