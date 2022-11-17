Analysts Set Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Target Price at $1,505.00

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,479.17.
PUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($19.82) to GBX 1,380 ($16.22) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($15.86) to GBX 1,220 ($14.34) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.22) to GBX 1,450 ($17.04) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.
Prudential Trading Down 0.8 %
PUK stock opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. Prudential has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37.
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
