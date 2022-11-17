Analysts Set Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Target Price at $1,505.00

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,479.17.

PUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($19.82) to GBX 1,380 ($16.22) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($15.86) to GBX 1,220 ($14.34) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.22) to GBX 1,450 ($17.04) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

PUK stock opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. Prudential has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 79.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 45.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 292.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 41.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

