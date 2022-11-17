Analyzing UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) and OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) and UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OFS Capital and UC Asset, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A UC Asset 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

OFS Capital has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UC Asset has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OFS Capital and UC Asset’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital 14.12% 9.14% 3.21% UC Asset N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OFS Capital and UC Asset’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital $47.76 million 3.02 $56.86 million $0.52 20.71 UC Asset $4.53 million 1.50 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

OFS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than UC Asset.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.8% of OFS Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of OFS Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OFS Capital beats UC Asset on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, ownership transition, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, construction & building, durable goods, capital equipment, automotive, food and beverage, healthcare & pharmaceutical, specialty chemicals, transportation cargo and logistics, value added distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The firm invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $35 million, revenues between $15 million and $300 million, annual EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The firm seeks to invest in companies with debt investment values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second lien, subordinated/ mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority as well as majority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.

About UC Asset

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties. In addition, it invests in debt investment in the form of promissory notes or private loans. UCF Asset LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

