Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading Down 7.3%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $12.77. 38,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 915,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
