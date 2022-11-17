Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading Down 7.3%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $12.77. 38,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 915,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Featured Stories

