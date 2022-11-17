Ankr Price Down 2.1% This Week (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $201.99 million and approximately $12.08 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,567.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010493 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00042740 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022342 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00236920 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02100759 USD and is down -3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $15,187,208.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

