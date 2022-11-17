Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,306.33 (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,197.67 or 0.07180668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $35.13 million and approximately $2,306.33 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

