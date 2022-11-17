Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $485.75 and last traded at $482.58. Approximately 1,274,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,209,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $469.87.

Anthem Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $116.34 billion and a PE ratio of 14.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anthem

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 1.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 710,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,613,000 after buying an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

About Anthem

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journeyconnecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

See Also

