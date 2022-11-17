Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 801,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AON by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 15.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in AON by 5.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,245,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

AON traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $293.72. 21,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. AON has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.75 and its 200 day moving average is $278.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AON will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.29.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

