Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. AON accounts for 2.6% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $93,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 16.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of AON by 67.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 113,335 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 11.1% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of AON by 7.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.29.

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $293.57. 21,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.37. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

